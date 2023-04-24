Police union response to Gov. Wes Moore’s Freddie Gray tweet undermines work of Baltimore officers | COMMENTARY

Thursday will mark eight years since the funeral of Freddie Gray Jr., whose death from injuries sustained in Baltimore police custody — and the social unrest that followed — helped fuel a local and national conversation about race and criminal justice, along with critical reforms within the Baltimore Police Department. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar offered some encouraging words about how the BPD is “turning the corner” under the terms of a federally supervised consent decree, which resulted from a Justice Department investigation spurred by the killing of Gray. But he also offered a warning.

To regain the community’s trust and support, the judge observed, the Baltimore Police Department will need to show they’re worthy, both by “how officers conduct themselves on the street” and by “doing a better job of telling the story of what [the department] is accomplishing.” To put it bluntly: Words matter.

Advertisement

The unconstitutional actions of some city officers through the years — including their use of force on young Black men, who have been routinely jailed in large numbers — have essentially poisoned the well, as have the incidents of corruption within the department, like the well-documented actions of the Gun Trace Task Force. Step one, of course, is to remove the pollution, but then they must demonstrate that the waters are now clean. How else can police expect cooperation, witnesses to step forward? How can they expect greater investment in public safety? These things hinge on what Judge Bredar succinctly described as “winning back the public.”

We wish this message would reach Michael Mancuso, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Baltimore City Lodge #3. Last week, on union letterhead, he lashed out defensively at Gov. Wes Moore for tweeting on the anniversary of Freddie Gray’s April 19th death.

Advertisement

“Freddie Gray’s tragic death was a turning point for not just those who knew him personally, but all of Baltimore as well,” the governor wrote. “Honoring his memory means continuing the fight for justice & accountability so what happened to him — and far too many others — never happens to anyone else.”

In a one-page response to the governor’s two-sentence tweet, Mancuso blamed the victim and offered his own warning, that “until our leaders stop praising and protecting criminals with their liberal leaning interpretation of laws and police policies, violent crime in this country will continue unabated.”

Much of his missive suggests a misreading of the governor’s post, which recognizes that many in Baltimore mourn Gray’s passing because they relate to the young man’s life experience or they recognize the tragedy within it. Moore’s tweet does not devalue quality policing; it rightly seeks accountability from those who abuse the badge.

Mancuso points out in his response that Gray had been arrested for and convicted of drug crimes, but he fails to mention that Gray was also a victim of lead poisoning, limited opportunities and repeated targeting by officers.

He notes that the police officers who were charged in Gray’s killing were not criminally convicted, but says nothing about their apathy toward Gray’s humanity. The 25-year-old was left shackled in the back of a van and died of a severe neck injury that occurred during his transport.

What’s more, he makes no mention of the fact that federal investigators found a pattern of widespread discrimination by the city’s police force leading up to and beyond that fateful day. To continue to deny that reality does a disservice to the many men and women working so hard within the BPD to right the wrongs of the past and make city streets safer for all. Their job is difficult, it is dangerous, and it is absolutely necessary. We are grateful for those who have stepped forward to take it on with integrity.

But if we’re ever going to make a meaningful dent in the scourge of violent crime, we need to repair the broken relationship between community members and those entrusted to protect them. It’s a critical component to the solution, along with investing in better opportunities for individuals — including jobs and education and decent housing, access to mental health care and addiction treatment, and, yes, adequate police staffing.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, along with officers who have walked a beat and witnessed these challenges up close appear to understand the necessity of such a wholistic strategy. Meanwhile, Mancuso’s words seek to divide. The union members he represents deserve better.

Advertisement

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.