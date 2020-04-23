Is Washington really going to stiff state and local governments? | COMMENTARY

Here’s the explanation recently provided by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: Let them eat cake. Those aren’t his exact words, but the actual ones aren’t much different. On Wednesday, first during an interview on a right-wing radio program and later in an official statement from his office, Mr. McConnell said he’d prefer the states file for bankruptcy. He doesn’t want to see federal dollars shore up costly state pension plans that he believes have been fiscally irresponsible. That would require a change in bankruptcy laws, of course, but Senator McConnell appears undeterred. He said his side of the aisle was “going to push the pause button here, because I think this whole business of additional assistance for state and local governments needs to be thoroughly evaluated" dismissing the governors’ advocacy as another call for “free money.”