For safety’s sake, Maryland should publicly list nursing homes with coronavirus cases | COMMENTARY

The state already has the information; it is simply declining to share it at a time when information sharing could not be more critical to stemming the spread of the disease and quelling inaccurate rumors about who’s affected and how. We’ve already seen how quickly myths spread in the absence of evidence: Maryland failed to collect and share race information early on, for example, and now Baltimore City is battling an incorrect perception that African Americans are immune to the disease, when they’re actually disproportionately harmed by it.