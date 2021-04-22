Baltimore police spending: the intersection of politics and pragmatism | COMMENTARY

Yet even then, Mr. Scott talked about treading carefully, and that’s what he now must do as mayor. It simply makes no sense to cut police funding without a plan in place that assures adequate public safety now and in the future, and that’s especially true at a time when the city’s homicide numbers are expected to surpass last year’s. It is fair to believe the city needs to spend more on the needs of low-income communities. It is not tenable to believe that reducing the police budget by some random number will immediately end incidents of gun violence. Yes, there may well be examples of a police response escalating matters — for that, one need look no further than the recently-concluded Derek Chauvin trial — but the city will continue to need officers to dispatch when those 911 calls come in and city residents are in mortal danger.