NFL Draft 2020: Pro sports most overrated event has its moment | COMMENTARY

Enter the 2020 NFL Draft beginning Thursday at 8 p.m. for the first round, followed by the second and third rounds Friday evening, and the rest midday Saturday. Stretching out a draft to three days used to seem excessive. Perhaps because it was. This year, it sounds a little light. Hey, Commissioner Roger Goodell, you sure you can’t have a Sunday kickers only draft? For the first time, it will all be done virtually. No big gathering. No handshake from the commissioner. Everyone is stuck at home on their computer on Microsoft Teams. Kind of like a — wait for it — giant rotisserie league that just happens to be broadcast live on ESPN. The commissioner is reportedly working from his basement in Bronxville, New York. How perfect is that? Hopefully, his mom will bring him down a grilled cheese sandwich and a cup of cocoa at some point.