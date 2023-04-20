Make community college free: the next step for Baltimore County and beyond | COMMENTARY

In June of 2012, 44-year-old Pamela Carter of Catonsville was one of nearly 900 students graduating from the Community College of Baltimore County at the Essex campus. Under a proposal pending before the Baltimore County Council, an estimated 90% of CCBC students will have their tuition covered. File. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media). (Photo by Nate Pesce)

Community colleges tend to get disrespected — and that was long before the TV comedy series “Community” showed up on NBC a decade ago. The knock, repeated endlessly on the show, is that the college attracts a ragtag, often older bunch of ne’er do wells who couldn’t attend a more prestigious, four-year college. The truth, of course, is that community colleges play a vital, often underestimated role in society. First because they are an affordable destination for postsecondary education, offering a stand-alone two-year associate degree, with classes equivalent to what you would find in College Park or other big schools, public and private, or, if you prefer to think of it this way, half the credits a student may need to finish a bachelor’s degree elsewhere. They also are more broadly providing certification programs for the next generation of mechanics, welders, electricians, home health aides and so on, often with evening instruction in convenient locations, so full-time jobs and part-time school can be accommodated no matter one’s educational goal. If colleges were ranked by “bang for the buck,” these institutions would dominate the five-star ratings.

That’s why Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr.’s recent announcement that he is proposing to essentially make enrollment at the Community College of Baltimore County tuition-free for any county resident with a household income under $150,000 a year is so important. This isn’t exactly a new concept. But past efforts have been limited and temporary. In Maryland, only Prince George’s and Garrett counties have developed similar “last dollar” programs (meaning they build on financial aid from other sources) with no attached service obligations, so this will be the first in Baltimore area.

The timing could not be better. A lot of employers are in need of skilled workers, and a lot of people are looking to change career paths. Meanwhile, federal dollars set aside to help underwrite tuition costs during the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire on June 30. What Olszewski has proposed in his Fiscal 2024 budget — and it will require support from the Baltimore County Council — addresses all these needs at a relatively modest cost even as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the multibillion-dollar package of K-12 public education reforms and upgrades, is kicking into high gear.

The value of making community college accessible to all was recognized five years ago when the state created the Maryland Community College Promise Scholarship with grants of up to $5,000 annually for eligible graduates of state high schools. But the original mission was aimed exclusively at full-time students seeking degrees. College administrators quickly sought greater flexibility. And the General Assembly unanimously passed legislation during the 2023 session to greatly broaden eligibility. For CCBC, that means there’s no reason a qualified county resident can’t attend community college, 90% of them tuition-free, given the availability of federal Pell grants, the state’s “Promise” scholarships and the Baltimore County College Promise Scholarship.

“I never thought I’d live to see the day,” CCBC President Sandra L. Kurtinitis says. And the cost to put community college within reach of all? A little more than $7 million in additional spending a year for the county and about $3 million for CCBC. Given that the county executive has proposed a $4.9 billion budget for the coming fiscal year, this is remarkably affordable.

And the impact will be lasting considering that CCBC provides instruction to 48,000 students — and not just for those students. As community college alumni like to point out, these are college students who don’t head home to California or New Jersey or seek their fortunes elsewhere, they usually convert the knowledge they’ve learned at places like the Essex or Catonsville campuses and stay right in the county, likely earning

more than they would have had they not taken classes. Their average age is 36. So it’s a win for their families, a win for employers and a win for the economy.

The only question left unanswered is: Why isn’t every Maryland subdivision headed in the exact same direction with their local or regional community colleges? This is about putting not just a college education but career training within reach of everyone regardless of income. That’s not just a noble goal, it’s an immensely practical one.

