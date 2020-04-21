Earth Day turns 50: Coronavirus pandemic should inform climate change policy | COMMENTARY

At least one message ought to be broadcast this Earth Day: Don’t give up the fight. It’s wrong to loosen restrictions on pollution under any circumstance, yet the Trump administration seems intent on doing just that, all in the name of pandemic recovery. That’s ironic: React to the current crisis by feeding the next one. That’s not compassionate, that’s just another example of putting the interests of certain industries ahead of the public’s. We need a sustainable economy, and we need to fight climate change. Can’t we please listen to the experts this time around? Can we please not plant the seeds of our own destruction? As Governor Cuomo and others have noted, we can make this world a better place from this day forward. We can act rationally. We have been given a second chance. We can avert a disaster on the horizon this time around.