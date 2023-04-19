Where is the rage (and policing) over deaths on Maryland’s roads? | COMMENTARY

Drivers stand outside their vehicles near the front of a miles-long back-up on the outer loop of I-695 near Woodlawn as police investigate a deadly crash between Security Boulevard and Liberty Road that caused the death of six highway workers. March 22, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Much attention was paid to the horrific crash on the Baltimore Beltway in Woodlawn last month that killed six highway workers. The clip from surveillance video was viewed repeatedly on the internet and television news. Two vehicles had collided, with one spinning through an opening in concrete safety barriers and rolling over the construction workers, who never had a chance. The March 22 crash defied the odds, but don’t call it an “accident.” While the outcome was surely unintentional, the circumstances were a choice. As a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board recently pointed out, the two cars involved were speeding, above posted limits and faster than fellow motorists.

But did this tragedy launch a hue and cry from the public over Maryland’s highway safety, over road-related deaths, over the lives lost? No, it did not.

On Tuesday — nearly four weeks after that disastrous collision — Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland State Police finally offered something approaching an appropriate response. MSP pledged to beef up their presence around highway work zones, and the governor, along with transportation officials, announced a new task force to review highway safety. This was certainly beyond the offering of mere prayers for victims Rolando Ruiz; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar; Jose Armando Escobar; Mahlon Simmons III and his father, Mahlon Simmons II; and Sybil Lee DiMaggio. Yet given how these six were far from the only Marylanders whose lives have been cut short by crashes this year, it seemed modest.

It’s fair to wonder: Why isn’t more attention paid to what is essentially road violence?

Contrast it to gun violence in Baltimore or elsewhere. Someone dies from a gunshot wound, and there’s a call for intervention on radio talk showd, at political gatherings and across social media, whether it involves new laws or new spending. Die on the highway, and we mourn for a few days and then move on. Crashes just seem to be accepted as an unavoidable circumstance even when their circumstances are quite avoidable. That’s not in any way to call less attention to gun violence. But it’s fair to wonder: Why isn’t more attention paid to what is essentially road violence?

This isn’t a mystery. Experts already know well the proven tools at our disposal to reduce fatal crashes. They include requiring more crash-resistant vehicles with air bags, building safer roads and offering public transportation alternatives, investing in first-class trauma emergency medical services and educating the public about the risks. All those strategies have been pursued with some success. But there’s an even more basic remedy: Enforce the rules of the road. We expect police to ticket speeders and other aggressive drivers, to pull over impaired drivers and to at least give a warning to those staring at their cellphones or engaged in other distractions. Is that happening? The evidence suggests it is not.

According to records provided by the District Court of Maryland, police officers from across the state issued 1,082,264 traffic citations in Fiscal 2019, the 12-month period that ended June 30, 2019. But over the next three years? Substantially fewer. From 866,842 in Fiscal 2020 to 685,332 in Fiscal 2021 to 679,944 in Fiscal 2022 — just 62% of the Fiscal 2019 results. The COVID-19 pandemic may account for much of that reduction. A shortage of police officers might play a factor as well. So might a higher priority given gun violence in some jurisdictions. But the statewide trend shows little sign of changing. In November of 2022, the most recent month for which the court has statistics, there were 47,445 traffic citations filed, which was 59% of the same month in 2019 when the total was 79,977. For all its renewed interest in work zones, MSP has been part of that overall trend as well. In 2019, troopers issued 805 citations for aggressive driving statewide; last year it was 496. Citations for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs showed an even bigger percentage dip.

State transportation officials have surely taken notice. On April 12, representatives of the Maryland Department of Transportation unveiled a new “crash data dashboard” that allows anyone to keep track of fatal crashes anywhere in the state. As of mid-April, the dashboard revealed that Maryland’s 147 total traffic fatalities set a pace well ahead of last year’s 131 at month’s end with Carroll, Harford and Anne Arundel counties among the big gainers. A total of 538 died on Maryland roads last year with many of the crashes speed related (157) and involving aggressive driving (288).

That doesn’t make Maryland the most dangerous motoring state in the nation. Far from it. Measure crash deaths against vehicles miles traveled or total population, and Maryland ranks mostly in the middle. States like Mississippi, with 25.4 deaths per 100,000 residents, rank at the top; meanwhile Massachusetts, with 0.63 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, is at the bottom of the spectrum. Yet it does strongly suggest that there is much room for improvement — if we are willing to make traffic safety a higher priority, especially for police.

