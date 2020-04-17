In a pandemic, humor is as valuable as toilet paper. | COMMENTARY

There are comedy films on Netflix and other outlets, of course. The late-night comedians are doing their best. And political humor continues to be a source of much attention on Facebook and Twitter. If that floats your boat, more power to you. But we’ve found some of the most reassuring laughter comes from gentle ribbing of our own circumstances, our own limitations, our own folly. Watching some Average Joe “mansplain” the struggles of distance learning to his unsympathetic spouse on YouTube is more likely to tickle our funny bone at the moment than a slick stand-up set performed months ago at a famous comedy club replayed on cable TV. Perhaps that’s because we need the connection as much as we need the laughter. Isolation will do that to you. Just another sign of how much the world has changed in a short period of time.