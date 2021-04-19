In Maryland, legal marijuana is already here - for some | COMMENTARY

The truth is that the days of legal pot in Maryland are already here. Not so much because of prosecutorial discretion, but because medical marijuana was always the proverbial camel’s nose under the tent for full-fledged legalization. Certainly, there are legitimate maladies for which consuming pot (or its components such as CBD or THC) may have some beneficial effect, such as cancer patients with chronic pain or reducing eye pressure in glaucoma patients. But if one has the resources, it appears to be quite easy to get a prescription for pot where the benefits are, shall we say, debatable. PTSD, slowing Alzheimer’s disease, relief for arthritis or Crohn’s disease, or even treating alcoholism by switching out cannabis for liquor — all have been offered as conditions treatable by marijuana use, with varying levels of corroborating evidence.