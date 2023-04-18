Are Baltimore’s gains enough to secure a second term for Mayor Brandon Scott? | COMMENTARY

For those who tuned in to Mayor Brandon Scott’s State of the City address Monday evening, live from the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center, the experience was likely underwhelming. That doesn’t make it bad, necessarily. Such annual assessments — whether in Towson, Annapolis or other seats of local government — are usually aimed at the political class and public servants who follow the minutia of bureaucracy, budgets, political alliances and the like, because, let’s face it, their careers center on it.

But from Baltimore’s mayor at this particular time, we would have liked to have seen something a bit different. There is a far greater sense of urgency here and now to illuminate the goings on of government, or at least there should be, because of the level of gun violence in the city. Baltimore’s disturbingly frequent shootings have led to the 300-plus annual homicide body counts we’ve seen since the death of Freddie Gray in police custody eight years ago on April 19, 2015, and they’ve traumatized thousands. They are both a symptom of and a contributor to the city’s longstanding problems, including concentrated poverty, addiction and racial discrimination.

We know the mayor understands this; he’s said repeatedly that stemming violence is his highest priority, and he said it again in his Monday speech. Yet his recitation of the various efforts to reduce crime and the slight gains made — which felt premature, given the recent rise in youth violence — came across as a bit desultory. Scott reminds us that he is a product of Baltimore, having grown up in Park Heights. But the 39-year-old also is a product of City Hall, where he’s served in elected posts since age 28, from council member to council president to mayor as of Dec. 8, 2020. This depth of institutional knowledge is an asset, though one can’t help but wonder if Baltimore couldn’t use a bit more passion and less political speech from its top elected leader when he’s talking about the city’s nearly one-a-day fatal shootings.

Mayor Scott clearly recognizes how social ills contribute to gun violence, and he supports law enforcement, while also rejecting “lock them all up” policies that inevitably lead to mass incarceration and harm communities of color. That came through in his choice of venues for the event, a recently opened, $23 million recreation center in South Baltimore that makes a statement about the role of equity, opportunity and wellness in turning young people away from street crime. To that end, Scott touted other developments underway — including other “world class” rec centers, upgraded public schools and a new library branch in Park Heights — along with programs meant to increase Black homeownership, reduce the number of vacant properties, support equitable redevelopment and provide rent assistance for seniors and aid for low-income families.

And the mayor made a case for Baltimore to essentially stay the course on its various violence reduction programs, such as Safe Streets to help mediate conflict; the Group Violence Reduction Strategy pilot program, which has had some success in the Western District; and the Returning Citizens Behind the Wall effort to help incarcerated individuals transition back into society. All sound reasonable, but the number that will inevitably mean the most to city voters when they decide the race for mayor in 2024 will be how many more residents are — or are not — killed or wounded by gunfire between now and then.

Indeed, one of the mayor’s strongest moments in his address was in revealing these figures: 2,600 and 515. Those are, respectively, the number of illegal guns confiscated by Baltimore Police last year and the number seized so far this year. This represents a flood of illegal firearms, many of them untraceable ghost guns. Turning that tide will require resolve and a deeper understanding of what strategies are effective.

That’s among the many reasons we were glad to hear Scott outline the temporary reassignment of an expert on government performance programs from Johns Hopkins University to City Hall. Beth Blauer, Hopkins associate vice provost for Public Sector Innovation, is essentially charged with evaluating which programs work and which do not. Her findings should reveal whether Scott’s long-term approach to city health is worth another four years of investment.

Let the number crunching begin.

