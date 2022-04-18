Speed cameras are the ‘nuisance’ that saves lives | COMMENTARY

Before anyone flipped the switch to activate the new speed cameras on the Jones Falls Expressway (Interstate 83) in Baltimore last Thursday, there was a veritable traffic jam of critics on social media with a thumb’s down assessment of the situation. The responses ranged from the pointed but polite like an eye-roll emoji with the comment, “speeders are a top priority in Baltimore” to the even more sarcastic suggestion that the next step for Baltimore may be to imprison too-fast electric scooters. “Baltimore is so greedy with those speed cameras,” lamented one woman on Twitter last week. “Only Baltimore would put speed cameras on an expressway,” wrote another.

For those who prefer their thoroughfares lawless or at least citation-free, the good news is that the activation of speed cameras is only the latest step in what can only be described as a gentle process of getting reckless pandemic drivers under control. The automated cameras may be working but the penalties they generate are not: For three months post-activation, the owners of vehicles caught on camera going 12 miles an hour above the posted speed will only be receiving warnings in the mail. The $40 fines don’t start until mid-July when this grace period ends.

But here’s the bad news. Whether fines or warnings show up at your doorstep, city officials expect to deliver a bounty of them, perhaps 150,000 per month. That’s not some idle speculation. That’s the result of speed monitoring officials have already done. Just think about that. Each day, hundreds of motorists are exceeding the speed limit by 12 miles per hour. Regular commuters should not be shocked. Who hasn’t been passed by a fast-moving vehicle weaving between cars like the JFX was the Indianapolis Speedway and the checkered flag was about to be waved? Top speed so far? That would be 173 miles per hour which, as NASCAR fans can attest, is pretty close to the average speed at the Daytona 500.

This sort of flagrant abuse would be amusing if it weren’t so deadly. Speed kills as surely as gunfire. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that excess speed was the cause of 9,478 motor vehicle fatalities in 2019, about one-quarter of all crash deaths. During the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, crashes have been down (likely a product of reduced travel) but traffic deaths are up. NHTSA estimates that during the first nine months of last year, there was a 12% increase in fatalities from the same period in 2020.

Let’s put that in perspective. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports, Maryland may have lost 649 lives to homicide in 2020 but nationwide motor vehicle crash deaths number 38,000 per year. The cost to Maryland alone is $758 million annually, the CDC estimates. Preventing those deaths saves lives as surely as prosecuting shooters or upgrading schools, improved housing or job opportunities. And the parallels don’t end there. Many of those crash victims are not the reckless drivers themselves but the innocent passengers who may have been traveling in the back seat or in other vehicles.

If anything, the $40 ticket (with no points on the offender’s driver’s license) might be too lenient. But the point here is to change behavior. We must concede that Baltimore has an unfortunate history with generating speed and red-light camera tickets erroneously. Thankfully, those days appear to be past. Meanwhile, the alternative of expecting more enforcement by police on patrol would seem unwise given the pressing concerns of criminal investigations. If a camera can do the job of an officer, why not free that person for more important duties?

Finally, there’s the matter of revenue. Motorists resent that speeding tickets will generate millions of dollars. Quite a few probably think the Jones Falls speed limit, which varies from 40 mph to 55 mph depending on the location, is too strict anyway. Too bad. All one needs to do to avoid paying one thin dime to the city of Baltimore is to stay within 12 mph of that limit. And who benefits? Here’s the real beauty of it. The chief beneficiaries aren’t the contractor or city government. They just collect some money. It’s the motorists who are less likely to be involved in a serious, potentially fatal crash that stand to gain the most if everyone will just slow down to a reasonable and safe rate of speed.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.