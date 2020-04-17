Five years after Freddie Gray’s death, has anything changed in Baltimore? | COMMENTARY

Since that fateful day, some strides have been made. Millions in federal funding flowed into the city to help residents find work, education, housing and a second chance. Programs were launched to divert drug offenders away from prison toward treatment, and to provide job training for others. Ban the box laws were implemented to remove a barrier to employment. Voting rights, and a measure of dignity, were restored to former felons, giving them a greater stake in their communities. There are now seat belts in police wagons, and the Baltimore Police Department is subject to a federal consent decree to address the department’s long-standing “pattern and practice” of violating citizens’ constitutional rights. Demolition has begun on parts of Freddie Gray’s rundown Gilmor Homes, which had grown rife with drugs and crime.