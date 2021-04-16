Downtown Baltimore needs an inflatable duck (or the 2021 equivalent in shameless self-promotion) | COMMENTARY

To paraphrase a writer with a fondness for Americana and waterways, reports of the death of downtown have been greatly exaggerated. Baltimore’s center may be slightly faded, but it surely has not fallen. As the recently released annual report of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore points out, nearly as many people called downtown home in 2020 as did in 2019, 42,336 to 42,706. Under the circumstances, that’s incredible. The downtown economy had been doing well pre-pandemic. Harbor East, in particular, has been a growth center. Upscale condominium living is on the rise. The Inner Harbor may seem a ghost town today, but that’s at least partly because so many workers from T. Rowe Price investment advisers to Mercy Medical Center doctors now telecommute. Yes, office vacancies rose last year but not by all that much — 23.3% compared to 17.75% in 2019. Many of those people are eventually coming back downtown to work. But will the city be ready for them? Will they feel welcome? And will the tourists return with them?