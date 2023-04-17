Maryland must brace for further assaults on women’s right to choose | COMMENTARY

Friday’s announcement by Gov. Wes Moore that Maryland is moving to stockpile mifepristone, the abortion pill that is now under review by the U.S. Supreme Court, was a welcome development given the uncertainties over access. Other states have made similar moves in recent days — including New York, California, Massachusetts and Washington — and we expect more to follow, at least in areas where women’s reproductive rights are still valued.

The stakes are enormous. The two-pill medication procedure, in which mifepristone is part along with misoprostol, accounts for a majority of abortions in the United States. And it has been legal, and proven both safe and effective, for more than two decades. Yet its U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization is now in question — the result of a medically ill-informed ruling made by an ultra-conservative U.S. District Court judge in Texas that was allowed to stand by a federal appeals court panel. The issue is now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court, which is set to consider the Biden administration’s emergency request to preserve the FDA’s approval. A stay issued Friday by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. maintains the drug’s legality through Wednesday, at minimum.

Advertisement

Governor Moore has indicated the Maryland Department of Health is seeking a 2 1/2 year stockpile of mifepristone. Some states are also setting aside quantities of misoprostol as well, which seems prudent given that using misoprostol alone can also terminate a pregnancy. It’s become clear that the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade last June was far from a narrowly focused effort to simply transfer regulatory power to the states that so many Republicans have claimed. Rather, it was one crucial step in the right-wing campaign to zealously — and without heed to the medical danger it poses to women — reduce access to abortion whenever and wherever possible no matter the legal precedent, the regulatory process or the local political will.

Small wonder that one of the cornerstone achievements of the recently concluded Maryland General Assembly session was to approve a constitutional amendment enshrining reproductive freedom in the state Constitution, a choice likely to be roundly ratified by voters next year. Polls show an overwhelming majority of Americans support the right to choose. According to Pew Research Center, the pro-abortion rights position is favored by 61% of the population, with younger, African American, Asian and more educated people even more strongly in support. The chief opponents? White evangelicals, according to the Pew poll, and that is precisely the group that has developed extraordinary influence within the Republican Party.

Advertisement

The cruel irony here is that not only does Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s decision to reverse FDA approval of “chemical abortion,” granted 23 years ago, not protect the health of women; it clearly puts their lives at risk. Even many Republicans see the decision as purely political, as confirmed by a Reuters/Ipsos poll that found most voters, including Republicans, do not support state-level efforts to restrict medication abortions. It is only in “MAGA World” that this plays well. Republican leaders understand this, and that’s why they’ve tried to downplay the Kacsmaryk ruling and talk about much more modest changes to abortion law, like not allowing the drugs to be sent by mail.

But while President Joe Biden’s reelection prospects in 2024 may be boosted by this assault on women’s rights — the Wisconsin Supreme Court flipped over this very issue during an election this month — that’s no real consolation for women who likely face more uncertainty ahead even if the FDA approval of mifepristone is eventually upheld. Since Roe’s reversal, there has been a veritable tidal wave of local efforts to reduce access to abortion, with about one-third of women of reproductive age already living in states where abortion is either unavailable or severely restricted, according to the Guttmacher Institute. And, as usual, the burden falls most harshly on low-income and minority women.

Clearly, stockpiling drugs and declaring Maryland a safe zone for reproductive rights is only a first step. Moving forward, Marylanders should expect their elected leaders to consider further opportunities for defending women against this continuing assault on their bodily autonomy and health.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.