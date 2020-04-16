Small business loans deserve added funding, but Congress must address other pandemic-related needs, too | COMMENTARY

Of course, that’s a two-way street. Democrats ought to show some restraint as well. Their recently-announced plan for a 9/11 Commission-style review of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak, for example, is worthy but an effort better suited until after the November election. After all, the bipartisan commission they seek to emulate wasn’t formed until 14 months after the terrorist attack. Do they find President Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing behavior, his rewrites of history, his scapegoating, all of those things he so proudly puts on display at the White House briefings, insufferable? Well, yes, they do. We’re betting a lot of U.S. voters do, too. And the notion that having his name on the memo line of a government relief check will buy him votes only underscores the absurdity of it all. Right now, the nation needs grown-ups taking their responsibilities seriously and acting in the nation’s best interests. The day to judge their personal performance, Election Day on Nov. 3, is still more than six months away.