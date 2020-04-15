Time to call it: Maryland’s schools should remain closed through end of school year | COMMENTARY

The hardest part — the initial decision to close for any period — is already over. Parents and students have had since mid-March to adjust to the new reality, as difficult as it has been, and they understand what’s involved. They’ve been living it; it’s no longer an overwhelming unknown. And school systems have put education plans in place, though they are very much works in progress and as-yet no match for classroom learning. Still, they’re the best we’ve got in a bad situation. Parents and students need to know these efforts must be taken seriously and are likely to last, and they need the opportunity to put longer-term plans, training and resources in place.