Having a mental illness is not a crime and shouldn’t be treated as one | COMMENTARY

Baltimore County isn’t the only jurisdiction looking at a new approach. Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott recently said that he wants to find ways to “re-imagine” the city budget so the “burden is not solely on the police.” He has put together a task force to consider how to come up with ways to shrink the police department over the next five years, including possibly diverting overdose and mental health emergency calls, to the city’s “world-class health institutions.” Anne Arundel County established mobile crisis teams 1999, which became fully integrated with the police department in 2014 with the formation of crisis intervention teams, which paired officers with licensed clinicians. The department is in the planning stages of expanding these teams. Howard County has also had intervention services in place for a number of years, including a partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center to train officers on mental health awareness, de-escalation techniques, active listening skills and trauma-informed policing practices.