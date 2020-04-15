Leaving home? Cover your face, whether there is a legal mandate or not | COMMENTARY

That’s why we would like to see more attention paid to what city officials have described as “culturally relevant signage” and other forms of advertising, particularly social media and cell phone platforms that young people follow, to get the word out about the threat of COVID-19 and what people should be doing to protect themselves and their neighbors. Here’s to the Instagram thought leaders who rap about social distancing and NAACP-sponsored tele-town hall briefings. The city needs more of that and fewer viral videos of a police sergeant deliberately coughing on public housing residents as if it were all a joke. Health department orders have their place as well but they would be far more effective if the public — and that means all of us — truly understood the threat. That includes how we don’t have a vaccine or proven drug therapy and that slowing the spread of the disease is the best strategy available to us. Wearing a face covering is just one small part of that.