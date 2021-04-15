Prioritize drug treatment; it saves lives and reduces crime | COMMENTARY

That demand has stirred up trouble in many communities. There are the petty crimes, like theft to pay for drugs; then there are the deadly crimes. In Baltimore, violent robberies and homicides are often related to the drug trade, Baltimore Police Chief Michael Harrison said. A drug sale turns into a robbery, and either the buyer or the seller ends up with a life-ending bullet to the chest. Young men who make a living off the drug game resolve their conflicts with a gun, rather than a discussion. Retaliatory killings over turf are too common. Helping to feed this all is the demand for marijuana, heroin and other drugs. But, if the demand isn’t there, there is no money to be made and the operation will shut down — just like any other business.