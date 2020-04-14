Kirwan education reforms might be delayed, but they should not be abandoned | COMMENTARY

While it’s unlikely Governor Hogan would to sign Kirwan legislation into law, it would be prudent for him to allow the measure to move forward without his signature. Indeed, it might even be viewed as diplomatic. After all, Democrats in Annapolis have been ready and willing to reconvene in special session to override a veto since they left a shortened legislative session in March. The pandemic makes such a special session problematic if only because of the need for continued social distancing. The increasingly more likely alternative would be to wait to override in January. What is accomplished by the drama of a veto and January override? Not much. No money is saved in Fiscal Year ’21 since education funding as of July 1 is already defined by the state budget’s “bridge to Kirwan” provisions. The Board of Public Works may yet cut all kinds of state spending but it is expressly forbidden from cutting pre-K funding, next year’s centerpiece Kirwan reform. In the end, Kirwan still moves forward on largely the same timetable. And parents will one day be left to wonder, post-pandemic, why Maryland’s governor fought against 21st century schools.