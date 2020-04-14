Kirwan education reforms might be delayed, but they should not be abandoned | COMMENTARY

Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced he was freezing state spending in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and pledged to veto any legislation sitting on his desk that increases spending in the future. While he didn’t identify the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future by name, there is widespread speculation that he intends to veto House Bill 1300, more commonly referred to as the Kirwan Commission recommendations for K-12 public education. He has, after all, been a vociferous critic of increased state investment in public education, even going so far as to spearhead a television ad campaign against taxes that would support it. But he was wrong on this then, and, should he veto the Kirwan bill now, he will be just as wrong today. Kirwan shouldn’t substantially increase spending in the coming year, that’s true, but improved public school performance is exactly what Maryland’s next generation will need in the long term to compete in the global economy.
What we need is a way to delay a major boost in public school spending for one year — a means to keep reforms on hold, to not add to the burdens facing state and local governments during an all-but-certain economic recession. And we’ve got one. It’s already contained within House Bill 1300. An amendment added relatively late during the General Assembly session calls for exactly such a delay if state revenues drop by 7.5%, which the most recent estimate provided by Comptroller Peter Franchot predicts it will. Under that provision, education spending in the coming fiscal year, starting the summer of 2021, will rise only by inflation. That’s reasonable under the circumstances given that public education should be the last line item to be cut from anyone’s budget. Other forms of state spending will simply have to take a bigger hit.
While it’s unlikely Governor Hogan would to sign Kirwan legislation into law, it would be prudent for him to allow the measure to move forward without his signature. Indeed, it might even be viewed as diplomatic. After all, Democrats in Annapolis have been ready and willing to reconvene in special session to override a veto since they left a shortened legislative session in March. The pandemic makes such a special session problematic if only because of the need for continued social distancing. The increasingly more likely alternative would be to wait to override in January. What is accomplished by the drama of a veto and January override? Not much. No money is saved in Fiscal Year ’21 since education funding as of July 1 is already defined by the state budget’s “bridge to Kirwan” provisions. The Board of Public Works may yet cut all kinds of state spending but it is expressly forbidden from cutting pre-K funding, next year’s centerpiece Kirwan reform. In the end, Kirwan still moves forward on largely the same timetable. And parents will one day be left to wonder, post-pandemic, why Maryland’s governor fought against 21st century schools.
Meanwhile, there are other problems with a veto. For one, does Mr. Hogan intend to take similar action against other education-related spending bills sitting on his desk? Will he, for example, veto the school construction legislation so like the one he championed? Will he stand in the way of hundreds of millions for historically black colleges and universities, settling a long-standing lawsuit over past discrimination and inequitable funding? The political price for such vetoes would be high. And will he veto the various small tax increases the General Assembly approved as a kind of down payment on Kirwan? On that last matter, he might at least be tempted to allow them to become law to help finance his own budgetary shortfalls. Indeed, some of the revenue is specifically made available in the first year to address needs associated with COVID-19.
Economic recessions come and go. Maryland needs to commit to its long-term aspiration for world-class public education. The future economy depends on it. The coming year is not the time to dramatically increase government spending under the circumstances of a global pandemic and dramatic job losses, but that’s not what Kirwan does. It is a 10-year plan. A governor who regards himself as a pragmatist should refrain from using his veto pen on this particular school assignment.
