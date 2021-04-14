Johnson & Johnson: Pause may be warranted, but panic over vaccines is not | COMMENTARY

All of this is entirely appropriate, but some perspective must be maintained. The risk of dying from COVID-19 is fantastically higher than any vaccine ever prescribed for any illness since Edward Jenner prevented smallpox with cowpox. So far, more than 563,000 Americans have succumbed to COVID. The global death toll is approaching 3 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Most people understand this, but not all. There has long been an anti-vaccine movement in this country that claims the drugs are worse than the ailments they address. They are wrong — stupendously so, disastrously so, irresponsibly so — but that has not deterred them. And, unfortunately, the last occupant of the White House was known to be someone who stretched the truth about everything, including the coronavirus, from the threat it posed to the credibility of leading scientists.