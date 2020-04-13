Are trillions of dollars in stimulus spending getting enough scrutiny? | COMMENTARY

That experience ought to inform how the United States moves forward now, but there are worrisome signs it isn’t. The $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act does not require disclosure of the names of businesses that receive Small Business Administration loans, a program that has already received about a half-million applications. Other CARES programs do require such disclosures, but the names can be withheld if the Federal Reserve chairman deems it appropriate. And while the CARES Act does include an inspector general and a committee of Congress conducting oversight (although less well-funded than under TARP), the Trump administration has already attacked that provision. Administration officials now insist that any reports to Congress would have to be first scrutinized by the White House and a key candidate for the watchdog role was demoted by President Donald Trump who has, instead, nominated one of his own lawyers, associate White House counsel Brian Miller, for the post.