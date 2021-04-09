Political talking points: good theater, bad crime strategy | COMMENTARY

This last move appeared typical of the governor’s tendency, as Mayor Scott deftly observed, to go straight to the Republican talking points. Sentencing someone younger than 18 to prison forever, no matter how terrible and violent his crime, is neither humane nor an effective deterrent. And it’s been one of the worst examples of racial inequity on the books as Black defendants are about 10 times more likely to receive that sentence than whites. Nor is this a groundbreaking move. About half of the states don’t sentence juveniles to life without parole — including our next door neighbors of Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Mr. Hogan attacked the legislation chiefly because it allows inmates serving this sentence to petition the courts for release if they have been in prison at least 20 years, a population that is more than 80% African-American. He believes that to have a judge even consider the possibility of release might be traumatizing to the families of victims. That may be the case, but it should not prevent justice from being dispensed.