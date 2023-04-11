The ‘gut punch’ of Baltimore school funding could become a lot more painful | COMMENTARY

After state lawmakers wrap up a 90-day legislative session, as members of the Maryland General Assembly did Monday night, there is naturally a period of bragging about accomplishments. High on that list this year, particularly for Democrats, will be the extra $900 million set aside to help pay for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the decade-long public education reform plan. This is good news, even though there will likely be a shortfall in the state’s share of funding in a few years (but hey, there’s plenty of time to fill that hole).

Less laudable, however, is a change in how childhood poverty is estimated and then factored into state payments to local public school systems. The funding formula modification hurt Baltimore City, which has one of the state’s highest poverty rates, while helping better-off jurisdictions.

Advertisement

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott recently referred to this added budgetary burden as a “gut punch” of tens of millions of dollars annually that he says the city can’t sustain. He’s likely correct — but he’s also overlooking another, perhaps more serious, threat to long-term school funding. Missing from the mayor’s proposed $4.4 billion Fiscal 2024 budget is any hope for a reduction in the city’s property tax rate, the highest in the state.

In some ways, that’s no surprise. Lowering the tax rate hasn’t been much of a priority for city government since Stephanie Rawlings-Blake was mayor. But last year, an effort to force a whopping 44% reduction in the tax rate collected about 90% of the signatures needed to put it on the 2022 ballot. Had it gotten on the ballot, it likely would have passed. We expect that Renew Baltimore, the coalition that advocated for that charter amendment, will be back in 2024. And if the mayor continues to show a lack of interest in cutting property taxes even a little, voters will be more likely to approve the group’s large tax cut, which will make coming up with the city’s share of public school funding a whole lot more difficult.

Advertisement

The General Assembly might have addressed this worrisome possibility if legislators had simply fixed the funding formula. They couldn’t get their act together in time. Mayor Scott could have at least offered some long-term plan to whittle down the rate. He hasn’t.

That now leaves it to the Baltimore City Council with its added budgetary authority, to at least have an extended public conversation about reducing a tax rate of $2.248 per $100 of assessed value. Will they? The average council member is more focused on the spending side, and, as usual, there is no shortage of demand — from money to revive weekly recycling pickups to funds to improve public safety. But failing to address the city’s high property tax rate carries serious consequences, too. It makes Baltimore a less attractive place to live or set up a business, which lowers property values and makes homeownership less obtainable especially for low- and moderate- income families, as well as seniors living on a fixed income.

Now, elected officials can rightfully counter that Baltimoreans aren’t getting hit much harder this year on their property tax bills. Despite rising property values statewide, Scott’s budget anticipates only a 2.8% increase in property tax revenue, which is actually less than the overall 3.3% growth in city tax revenue. But that would be a narrow view of a long-term, chronic problem. Property taxes remain the single most important source of tax revenue — by far — at more than $1.08 billion. Income tax revenue, by contrast, is less than half as much. Eventually, assessment increases will have their impact. One of the consequences of a tax rate twice that of neighboring Baltimore County is that it depresses resale value. So much for building your retirement nest egg through homeownership. When it’s time to cash out equity, you may find yourself coming up short.

Last year when we opposed Renew Baltimore’s proposal, we warned of complacency. And, more recently, we urged local governments in an era of rising property values to consider lowering tax rates. And state lawmakers may yet “fix” the funding formula in the 2024 session by relying not on Medicaid data but on Census results (legislation to do just that passed the House of Delegates but stalled in the state Senate this year). Still, we hope these warnings have not fallen on deaf ears. Doing nothing could cause serious harm to Baltimore’s best hope for an equitable, adequately funded and successful K-12 school system — and with it, a better, safer, healthier and more prosperous community.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.