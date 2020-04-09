Prepare for the worst: Baltimore is vulnerable as coronavirus spreads | COMMENTARY

Will it be enough? We don’t know. It’s impossible to predict with any certainty how bad things are about to get. But we are certain of this: Baltimore’s health department could not possibly have mounted this defense on its own. Nor could any single private institution for that matter. We are grateful to those who have taken on this thankless task of preparing for the worst, for a potentially massive increase in COVID-19 cases and fatalities. Baltimore used to celebrate its “Old Defenders,” a terminology that dates back to the War of 1812. In the coming weeks, we are relying on the city’s new defenders to support the front lines in a battle that has already proven to be far more deadly than any fought at Fort McHenry.