New generation of police must ‘be the change’ | COMMENTARY

Protecting and serving the public is not a job, it is a calling. The obvious point of comparison is teaching in disadvantaged schools. And what Maryland and the rest of the country could use right now is a generation like the Peace Corps or Teach For America who want to “be the change.” The need is apparent. Already, two of this country’s largest police departments, New York and Chicago, have launched recruitment campaigns that use that very quote. Their goal is not just to broaden diversity but to attract people to the profession who are not trapped in the mistakes and prejudices of the past. Will it be easy? Almost certainly not. The job has never been easy. It won’t be easy now. But few careers offer such a direct opportunity to make the world, or at least a neighborhood, a better, safer place to be.