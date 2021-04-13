Cleaning up one neighborhood is good. Cleaning up all of Baltimore - while creating lots of jobs - is much better | COMMENTARY

City agencies already handle some of this work, but they clearly need help. Volunteer groups on any given weekend have taken matters into their own hands. Of course, it would also help if people took personal responsibility for their litter, but, sadly, that is not where we are. We were glad to see Baltimore’s preliminary budget included refunding the graffiti-removal program under the Department of Public Works. Former Mayor Jack Young had defunded the program to save money as a response to the pandemic — and you could see the consequences throughout the city as graffiti artists appeared to take advantage of the quiet streets to ply their trade profusely throughout town. But trash cleanup needs reinforcement, as well, as does the city’s economy.