Baltimore renters deserve alternative choices to a security deposit | COMMENTARY

Unfortunately, the city can’t legally tell insurance companies what stipulations to put in their policies. So, if tenants do choose the insurance route, which many will because it is the cheaper option, they need to make sure they read the details carefully. Advocates say some insurers who ask tenants to waive all rights to take a dispute to court are problematic. Others may ask tenants to waive the right to go to court if they don’t agree with the insurer’s decision for small claims, but not large ones. Some companies may report tenants who don’t pay damages to credit bureaus, others will not. It’s no different from other decisions we make in life, such as paying car insurance premiums in installments rather than a lump sum, even though it costs a little more. Tenants will have to decide which policy is best for them. But the important thing is, they will have choices under the City Council legislation.