Coughing on public housing residents a symptom of a broader problem than coronavirus | COMMENTARY

Let’s all agree that the behavior captured in the latest viral video to make it out of Baltimore — a relatively brief snippet posted on Instagram showing a city police officer who appears to deliberately cough on at least two public housing residents — is indefensible, particularly under the current circumstances. Baltimore and the nation are under a serious COVID-19 outbreak, perhaps the single worst health scare of our lifetimes, and a police officer has no business acting in such a manner. Whether he was joking or actually intended to scare the Perkins Homes residents or not is beside the point. Commissioner Michael Harrison has already described the officer’s actions as both “disturbing” and “incomprehensible.” That sounds about right. As he further noted in his official statement, “the video is alarming because this pandemic is affecting lives not only nationally, worldwide, but right here in our own police department.”