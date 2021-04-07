Baltimore Sun’s ‘KAL’ wins international affairs editorial cartoon award | COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board would like to congratulate editorial cartoonist Kevin “KAL” Kallaugher, who this week won the 2020 Best Cartoon category from the Overseas Press Club of America, the country’s oldest association focused on international news.
His winning portfolio of a dozen cartoons was largely drawn from his work with The Economist and included contributions from The Baltimore Sun and Counterpoint. The beautifully drawn and pointedly aimed works took on China, Vladimir Putin, climate change and deadly anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.
“It is a great honor to be recognized along with an amazing slew of distinguished … journalists, photographers and filmmakers,” the veteran cartoonist said in an email to The Sun.
This year’s contest winners were selected from a team of more than 100 jury members with deep experience in international journalism. This is Mr. Kallaugher’s fifth OPC award — a feat matched by only eight other journalists. We couldn’t be prouder. Well done, KAL!
