Give Maryland’s local governments more flexibility with income tax rates | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the new legislation would be expected to work. County executives, commissioners or council members consider their local budgets, calculate how much they’ll need to raise from income taxes and then perhaps ask Maryland’s comptroller something like this: “Based on income projections for the coming year, could we slightly elevate the rates for some and lower the rates for others in a way that would be revenue neutral?” It doesn’t really change the overall tax parameters — local government could still charge no more than 3.2% — though it does raise the minimum standard from 1% to 2.25% to reflect the reality of the times (given that the subdivision charging the lowest rate now, Worcester County, charges exactly that). Presumably, it will cause counties to seek opportunities. Perhaps the tax could be lowered from 3.2% to 3% for married families earning less than $100,000 to offer just one possibility.