Our ‘hardest and saddest’ week: What to do and what not to do | COMMENTARY

Which us leads to the next no-no. For God’s sake, don’t congregate. In Baltimore, it was discouraging to hear about young people gathering in crowds whether at a party in Federal Hill or outside a popular restaurant and bar in Canton. There may be several things going on here. First, young people regard themselves as invincible. Second, they see themselves as invincible. And third, that invincible thing again. What they don’t seem to realize is that they are all potential carriers. Forget that they are themselves in danger (not all of Maryland’s 91 COVID-19 deaths to date were old and/or infirmed), the prospect of passing it along before they even have symptoms is simply too great to be ignored. That’s why Gov. Larry Hogan had to impose some serious new restrictions on nursing homes over the weekend. We don’t have the test kits to clearly define who has and who hasn’t become infected. Get it? We can’t engage in unnecessarily risky behavior.