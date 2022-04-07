Reinventing Harborplace: Baltimore needs a safe, vibrant, inclusive and fun place to gather | COMMENTARY

The announced acquisition of Harborplace by Baltimore developer P. David Bramble and MCB Real Estate might be the best news to be heard in downtown Baltimore in years (a June concert by a certain former member of The Beatles notwithstanding). The twin pavilions have been so lackluster and faded, so much shadows of their former selves for so long that it is easy to forget what Harborplace once meant to this city.

Millennials and younger, here’s a clue: Beginning around the time of the U.S. Bicentennial celebration, what was once a commercial port and warehouse space was gradually turned into a gleaming tourism mecca, ground zero of the Baltimore renaissance. People came from miles around to shop, to walk the promenade, to visit attractions like the Maryland Science Center, National Aquarium, Rash Field and the Port Discovery Children’s Museum, to see and be seen. Baltimore earned national attention. There was a certain pride in this product of civic leadership and transformative James Rouse vision.

And then came neglect. Then came changing public tastes. Then came a better understanding of how Baltimore urgently needed to devote greater public resources to its most neglected neighborhoods and perhaps less to what was seen by some as a playground for white suburbanites of means. Throw in indifferent ownership, the rise of internet commerce that emptied traditional malls and regional shopping centers, the COVID-19 pandemic and an epidemic of violent crime that, while hardly centered on the Inner Harbor, did not spare it either, and what once seemed to be the diamond of Baltimore soon had the look of cubic zirconia.

Baltimore can do better. And in Mr. Bramble, a Baltimore native who sees Harborplace as the city’s “front porch” and insists that Baltimore has “10 times” more opportunities than issues, we would seem to have the ideal candidate for guiding this reinvention. He is already talking about not a renovation, but a “re-imagining” of the area with considerable input from the community. We believe he’s exactly correct. The days of expecting indoor shopping arcades, even the kind with food courts and merry-go-rounds, to do all the heavy lifting are gone. As is the notion that such ambitions are best left to the city’s top civic and business leaders to plot. So what should a reinvented Harborplace feature? Here are some ideas.

Entertainment, the G-rated kind. Let’s not forget where we are. Those existing opportunities around the Inner Harbor include family-friendly tourist attractions such as Oriole Park at Camden Yards to the west and Harbor East restaurants to the east. People of all ages should be able to come downtown to have fun. Wouldn’t it be great to have street performers, artists and other entertainers out front and center of this public space? Baltimore has an impressive, and eclectic collection of talent to serve this need.

Make it local. Let’s have more authenticity and less national chain representation this time around. The redevelopment of Lexington Market has already been moving in this direction. Look at Hampden or Canton Square or Fells Point or Mount Vernon. Baltimore can do market squares.

Let it be welcoming. Just as the new Harborplace should have visible security, like those helpful Downtown Baltimore Guides provided by the Downtown Partnership, it should also be a safe space for all, not just out-of-towners, regardless of race, class, age or creed.

And, finally, we’d like to see a revised Harborplace reflect Baltimore’s unique history. There should be elements of what made this city great from its days as a commercial port. The “porch” should celebrate its working class roots and its small town vibe, its love of steamed crabs, and its place as a Mid-Atlantic crossroads, home of the first commercial railroad in the U.S. and namesake of the Baltimore Clipper, the fast-moving sailing ships of the late 18th century.

Oh, and one more thing, Mr. Bramble, could you make it pedestrian friendly, too? Maybe it’s all too much to ask, maybe it’s not realistic, maybe it’s too costly. But wouldn’t it be great to see the energy and excitement of the 1980s return to downtown Baltimore again and maybe spread out across the city from there?

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.