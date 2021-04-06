George Floyd is what happens when police dismiss the community | COMMENTARY

Perhaps the life of George Floyd would have been spared if Derek Chauvin and the three other Minneapolis police officers with him had just paid attention. Not just attention to Floyd as he cried for “momma” and said over and over he could not breathe, but attention to the bystanders who gathered around as Mr. Chauvin put his knee to Floyd’s neck, reapplying pressure at incremental moments, for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. What if police had heeded the cries from those people begging Mr. Chauvin to let up and the other officers to intervene, because Floyd had been subdued and was now in distress? But they did not. The concerns of these people were invisible to the officers, or, even worse, they were seen as agitators with the audacity to question police authority. Officer Tou Thao took on the roll of crowd enforcer, prosecutors said, blowing off resident complaints. Now Floyd is dead, and Mr. Chauvin is on trial for taking his life.