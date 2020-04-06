Anthony Fauci is the person of the hour — so, naturally, he’s also a target | COMMENTARY

That would be Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a widely-respected immunologist who has advised a half-dozen presidents on outbreaks such as HIV/AIDS. To suggest Dr. Fauci has become the calm in the middle of the COVID-19 storm underestimates his value. He’s been the calm in the middle of the White House, in the middle of our living rooms, in the middle of our collective nightmare. His nightly time at the podium, as a member of the White House coronavirus task force, is inevitably the daily highlight. Here’s why: You can believe him. Public reliance on his well-informed opinions has become so intense that when he’s absent from the briefing, the panic on social media is apparent.