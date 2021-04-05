Korean COVID-19 test kits: Why can’t Maryland’s governor admit mistakes? | COMMENTARY

One year ago, Gov. Larry Hogan made what might be generously described as a high-profile mistake when his administration cut a deal to purchase 500,000 coronavirus test kits from a South Korean company, LabGenomics, for $9 million. They did not work as expected, had not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and most were probably never used. The state then spent another $2.5 million to secure a second batch of workable kits. This is detailed in a report released last week by the Office of Legislative Audits, a nonpartisan auditing team within the Maryland General Assembly’s Department of Legislative Services that operates similarly to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. It was surely an embarrassing moment for the governor and the administration, but not an entirely unforgivable one. In the early stages of the pandemic, tests were in short supply; getting a handle on who had the virus and who did not was critical; and reaching out to LabGenomics — even cutting through red tape to do so — must have been quite appealing.