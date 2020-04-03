Sun reporter: How we’re covering the coronavirus in Maryland | COMMENTARY

We’re allowed to leave our homes to show the public what’s happening, despite the health risk and the stay-at-home order from Gov. Larry Hogan, because news reporting is deemed essential work. We’ve been given a letter to carry with us, signed by The Sun’s publisher and editor in chief, outlining that privilege. As media members, we tell people how to stay safe, get to necessary supplies and services, and seek treatment, along with offering entertainment ideas in this unprecedented time and simply chronicling life amid a pandemic. We also play a critical role in holding officials accountable to the public for their actions in addressing the outbreak. An early shortage of COVID-19 tests already has exacerbated the crisis across the U.S. by limiting our knowledge of who has the disease and who doesn’t. Prohibiting the media from doing our jobs would leave the public even more in the dark.