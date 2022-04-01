Don’t all refugees fleeing danger and hardship deserve compassion? | COMMENTARY

Russia’s six-week assault on Ukraine has generated some top-notch news reporting, not only with those searing images of late-night attacks on cities and other civilian targets but in the caravans of desperate Ukrainians reluctantly leaving their homeland, often women with young children in tow, traveling to neighboring countries including Poland, Romania and Hungar,y where they are met with open arms. When President Joe Biden announced on March 24 that the United States would welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to the United States, we did not hear one word of objection even from the most hardhearted in Congress, and rightly so. If Poland can shelter 2 million Ukrainians, why can’t the U.S., a nation nine times larger, accept a twentieth of that? Who among us has not been moved by televised interviews with Ukrainian mothers, tears streaming down their cheeks, as they recall their losses and the terrors and hardships they faced on the long road to salvation?

Now contrast that to TV news reporting — on some networks often juxtaposed without the slightest trace of irony — focused on a different national border, where other families are running from danger. It is not a war in the traditional sense that motivates their flight, but it does involve poverty and violence that wounds and kills just as surely as military ordinance. Corrupt governments, child trafficking, droughts and other natural disasters: The list of threats facing families from Central American countries like El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras is long. Yet, lo and behold, many of the correspondents stationed at the U.S. southern border in places like Carrizo Springs, Texas, aren’t sitting down with tearful parents listening to their horror stories of what life is like in these extraordinarily dangerous places. More likely, they are standing behind barbed wire fences and interviewing aggrieved and pitiless former Border Patrol officers talking about how best to keep the downtrodden away. Bigger walls? More patrols? Tougher policies on those caught crossing?

Let’s take a second look at these refugees. We’re not advocating for “open” borders nor for any less empathy for the innocent victims of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine. But what we are suggesting is that victims come in all shapes, sizes, locations, nationalities and race. It might be too pat and ungenerous to observe that sympathy for white Europeans seems much easier to invoke than for darker-skinned Latinos, but there’s surely some element of flat-out racism involved. It was, after all, President Donald Trump who said not long ago that he wanted more immigrants from Norway and fewer from “s---hole” countries like Haiti. Why not see families seeking a better life in the U.S. as the pilgrims of this age and not as criminals seeking to plunder? At the core of the border security problem is not just an excess of illegal entry but an insufficient amount of the legal variety.

In Maryland, for example, crab processors have fretted over a lack of guest worker visas for the season, a problem possibly addressed by the recent addition of 35,000 H2B visas nationwide. Yet what if the U.S. offered not just more temporary permits to allow people to enter the U.S. to help separate steamed crab meat from shells but permanent residency? Wouldn’t that be good for the immigrants, good for the economy and good for the U.S.? Even in the middle of a worker shortage aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, there seems to be no serious interest in Washington in expanding legal immigration. And if it’s human traffickers that immigration opponents seek to stop, providing more opportunities for legal entry would seem to be at least part of the solution.

Make no mistake, there’s plenty of hypocrisy to go around. Europeans now so anxious to help Ukrainians were not nearly as generous toward Muslim refugees including Syrians displaced by civil war in 2015 or others displaced by the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. These families were seen as potential terrorists or, in some cases, carriers of disease. Still, the U.S. can be better. And it can start with President Joe Biden’s repeal of Title 42 restrictions that have made it easier for the U.S. to oust immigrants seeking asylum at the southern border for emergency public health reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic. If we can find compassion for Ukrainians, we can extend the same level of compassion for those in similarly dire straits at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.