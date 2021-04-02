Move MLB’s All-Star Game to Baltimore | COMMENTARY

MLB has never been the most overtly political of this nation’s professional sports institutions, whether in the front office or the dugout, yet even the most hidebound owner had to recognize that holding such a high-profile event as the All-Star game in Atlanta this summer was problematic. People of color now represent about 42.5% of the player roster. What sort of message would it have sent if the most talented of them, the cream of the crop, blithely traveled down to Georgia to bring a patina of joy and business-as-usual to a state that has just decided to suppress voting in a way that is likely to adversely impact minorities? “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” the league’s Friday statement boldly proclaims. Clearly, someone belatedly recognized that it would have been calamitous for a sport still grappling with its own racist past from Jackie Robinson on down. Hank Aaron received death threats for daring to break Babe Ruth’s home run record 47 years ago, and his legacy was going to be celebrated at an all-star game held in a state that seeks to discourage Black Americans from voting? Good call, commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr.