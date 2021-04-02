Baltimore’s big opportunity to reverse digital redlining | COMMENTARY

If the pandemic has taught Americans anything beyond the importance of underappreciated front-line health and nursing care workers, as well as truck drivers, first-responders and even grocery store clerks, it’s the importance of internet connectivity. Many of us take for granted that we can open up our laptops, tablets or other devices and, within seconds, connect to work, school, and our families, or to essential goods and services and to our health care providers. Others do not have that opportunity. And nowhere is this more apparent than in Baltimore where approximately 40% of households are on the wrong side of the so-called digital divide. It is the worst kind of modern day redlining as being connected to the internet is no longer the curiosity of a generation ago, or even a luxury of years ago, but a service as essential as electricity, water and sewer.