Governor Hogan: Close Maryland’s gun stores. They are not ‘critical’ nor worth the health risk | COMMENTARY

Or perhaps the NRA will trot out its Second Amendment rights. That rings a bit hollow when so many of us are sacrificing so many of our basic civil liberties, the freedom to assemble and to practice our religion (two biggies, as they say) included. Once we accept that government can confine people to their homes, the rest is cherry-picking. But as medical experts have repeatedly pointed out, the stay-in-place restriction might be the most effective weapon in the public health arsenal. When we loosen that mandate, we are potentially sacrificing lives. Not just those of the patrons of places like Continental Arms but from the broader community that will inevitably interact with them. Is it worth a higher fatality rate so people can buy a collectible Springfield 1873 “Trapdoor” rifle for $2,500, as Continental currently advertises on its web site?