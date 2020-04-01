U.S. needed $2T infrastructure investment before COVID-19. Now, it really needs it. | COMMENTARY

Long before anyone gave much thought to a viral pandemic or contemplated 20% unemployment rates or seriously considered passing along a $600 boost to unemployment checks or bailing out the airline industry, experts were fretting about the state of U.S. public infrastructure — all those roads and bridges, pipes and wires, runways and transit systems that keep the economy moving. Americans expect clean water and waste treatment when they turn on the tap or flush. Most assume their highway overpass is safe, that dams will hold back flood waters and the electric grid can handle growing demand. But the truth is, the country hasn’t kept itself in good repair. As the American Society of Civil Engineers has pointed out, the U.S. deserves about a D+ for its infrastructure — or just a hair above outright failure. There isn’t really much serious dispute about this. President Donald Trump campaigned on upgrading infrastructure. Democrats in Congress have, too. But when it’s come down to coming up with the money to finance that investment? That’s where they’ve come up short.