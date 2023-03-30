Latest Census data show Maryland needs to grow, but smarter | COMMENTARY

Projects like Baltimore's Harbor Point, a 27-acre mixed use development on a former industrial site, represent the kind of "smart" growth that makes far better use of existing resources and can help lower greenhouse gas emissions. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The latest Census Bureau data show Baltimore and Baltimore County shrinking modestly last year, while much of the rest of Maryland grew slightly. By itself, the figures are not especially surprising nor alarming, particularly given how the COVID-19 pandemic caused many urban areas to lose population as some people chose to flee the heightened transmission risk of city living and to work virtually. Already, many cities are seeing a reversal of this trend, including the District of Columbia, but not Baltimore. This, too, is not unexpected given Baltimore’s decades-long decline. The city’s net loss of about 7,000 residents dropped the estimated population to 569,930, the smallest Baltimore has been since the Woodrow Wilson administration. There are a number of reasons for this, many of them stemming from the legacy of racial discrimination and concentrated poverty that have resulted in an excess of gun violence, high taxes and addiction, along with a shortage of affordable housing, blue collar jobs, adequate public infrastructure and effective K-12 schools.

But there is also one more point to be made: This pattern of growth (and non-growth) is not sustainable. Not in Baltimore. Not in Maryland. Not far beyond this state’s borders.

Advertisement

Much has been made about Democratic “blue” states versus Republican “red” states in attracting or retaining residents. Texas, Florida and North Carolina have been among the fastest growers. New York, Illinois and Hawaii have been among the biggest losers. But any fixation on the politics of this misses the more crucial question: Exactly how are those places growing? Are they chewing up farmland and forests to build sprawling developments of single-family homes on cul-de-sacs? Or are they directing growth in a more energy efficient, environmentally sensitive and compact way? The evidence suggests a whole lot more of the former. In fast-growing Texas, for example, the top growers from 2021 to 2022 were places like suburban Dallas-Fort Worth’s Kaufman and Rockwall counties.

Whatever the appeal of large housing tracts and quarter-acre-plus yards, the price of such indulgence has become increasingly clear. Climate change fueled by greenhouse gas emissions poses an existential threat. Human civilization must become less fossil-fuel dependent or pay an enormous price as natural disasters worsen and become more frequent, droughts and wildfires become commonplace, glaciers melt and oceans rise — and as the opportunity to lessen the severity of this crisis slips away. Growth that is more energy efficient and compact, that is less gas-powered and car dependent is just as essential as investing in green energy including those offshore wind turbines that Gov. Wes Moore has rightly endorsed.

Advertisement

Urban renewal fixes a multitude of ills at once. Preserving greenspace is essential for improving environmental quality and cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay. Reduced emissions translate into better air quality and health outcomes. Meanwhile, restoring cities can help address existing inequities that can be traced to loss of industrial jobs and “white flight” of the 1950s and beyond. This is what is referred to as “smart” growth — expansion that can be accommodated by existing resources and does not borrow from the next generation as unfettered climate change and befouling our precious natural resources inevitably does.

Do lawmakers in Annapolis understand the importance of this mission? The signs are mixed. Will there be an adequate investment in public transit alternative,s or will they fall into the trap of constantly widening interstates and accommodating one worker/one vehicle gas guzzlers? Even Governor Moore’s proposed shift to electric vehicles down the road poses a challenge given the state’s reliance on motor fuel taxes to finance transportation projects. The governor has expressed interest in reviving the east-west Red Line and Baltimore’s transit connections generally, but how to cover the multi-billion-dollar long-term cost remains in doubt. Even now, as lawmakers finalize the state budget for the coming year, it’s not clear that they understand how close the “tipping point” may be.

What is needed is a vision for the future that looks beyond the partisan and is, for the lack of a better word, smarter than how we have been planning for it (or not planning for it) so far.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.