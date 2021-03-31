Fix Maryland’s failing system for public financing of gubernatorial campaigns | COMMENTARY

The Fair Campaign Financing Fund, Maryland’s nascent attempt at public financing of political campaigns, dates to the 1970s and has modestly helped level the playing field for at least a handful of candidates for governor. Its purpose was to reduce the influence of deep-pocketed special interests and perhaps give nontraditional candidates a better shot at election. The fund’s biggest success story to date may well be none other than the state’s current leader, Larry Hogan, who in 2014 was the first successful candidate for governor to use public financing. The choice made a lot of sense. He was a Republican in a state where Democrats had long held control over state government. He had not previously held public office. So instead of relying on large corporations, wealthy donors or the usual lobbyists, he agreed to participate in public financing seeking small donor “seed” money and capping overall spending. In return, his campaign received close to $3 million from the state.