Aerial surveillance persists in Baltimore, despite concerns, pandemic | COMMENTARY

We recognize, however, that this plane has left the hangar, so to speak, and that the city’s spending board could very well approve the agreement, which won’t cost Baltimore anything during the trial (what it could cost later if fully implemented is unclear). The political pressure to do something big to stem violent crime in the city is simply too great, even with our attention largely turned toward a pandemic. Baltimore is still averaging a homicide a day with social distancing and stay-home directives in place.