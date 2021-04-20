Colleges should require students and faculty get vaccinated against COVID-19 | COMMENTARY

The University System of Maryland has yet to issue guidance on COVID vaccination for its universities. The Board of Regents voted last week to give Chancellor Jay A. Perman the authority to make that decision. He said he supports the idea but must talk to other university presidents. We encourage those presidents not to put up a fight. Mr. Perman summed up pretty well why students need to be vaccinated: “I believe the unique nature of our campuses requires it. Our campuses have a heavy presence of congregate housing, where physical distancing is enormously difficult. We have heightened risk of spread due to the multiple interactions students and others have each day, throughout the day — in their classes, in extracurricular activities, at social events. And we have limitations in how well we can prevent unsafe gatherings.”