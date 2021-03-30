Hogan top COVID adviser Redfield tosses viral kindling on anti-Asian fires | COMMENTARY

But here’s where it gets especially problematic. Dr. Redfield now serves as an unpaid adviser to Gov. Larry Hogan and the U.S. is experiencing a significant upsurge in attacks against Asian Americans. It’s one thing to believe in dubious theories. It’s another to stand by them when they are feeding the mob. Governor Hogan, through his spokesman Michael Ricci, saw nothing wrong with his adviser expressing this opinion. “Just as CNN’s anchors had a thoughtful discussion about Dr. Redfield’s perspective, all of us can do the same too,” Mr. Ricci told The Sun. Apparently, the possibility that this particular opinion — for which Dr. Redfield provided no actual evidence in his CNN appearance, only the thought that the virus seemed too lethal to him to have transferred naturally from animals to humans — had to be expressed at this moment means little to the governor.