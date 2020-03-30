Whatever happens in federal court, rest assured the future of trash disposal is not burning it | COMMENTARY

Whether the judge was correct or not in his ruling remains in dispute. The city had predicted these objections and appears likely to appeal. But the more important question is this: Was Baltimore wrong in targeting the plant (along with a medical waste incinerator) for tough new standards? In this, there simply is no reasonable question. The future of waste disposal is not in burning it. It’s not in pumping tons of mercury or other toxic materials or even carbon dioxide into the air to the detriment of human health and the furtherance of increasingly dangerous climate change. The notion that burning trash is good for us was a product of two mistaken views — first, that the only alternative to solid waste disposal was trucking it to landfills where it would be buried and the second, that energy would otherwise be produced by burning fossil fuels.