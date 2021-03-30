A little extra cash each month will improve the lives of low-income people | COMMENTARY

This idea of a guaranteed income is gaining momentum across the country, but is not a new idea: The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a proponent in the ’60s. It is one that has promise to lift people out of poverty and make their lives more financially stable, and the Stockton program shows it could work at least in the short-term. (More research is needed to figure out the long-term affects). Many people are working hard to take care of their families, but still don’t have enough to cover the bills, save and pay for unexpected expenses, and a little extra money can help with that. The concept is different from typical government subsidy programs because it is not directed to any one need, such as housing or food, and allows people to spend it as they please depending on the fluctuations of their budgets. It should supplement typical safety net programs.